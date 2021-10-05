School Board urges haste on restarting school construction

The school that was expected to cost about $18.4 million to construct in 2019 is now forecast to cost $22.4 million, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the board Monday. It is forecast to require an annual payment of $1.365 million, which rose $10,000 per month during just the last week of September as interest rates shifted upward. It would be a 30-year agreement.

“I need to present this information to City Council, allow them to ask questions — or to give me additional tasks if need be,” Perrigan said after the meeting. “We need to wrap this conversation up. We’ve been talking about this for years, so it’s not like we’re expediting the process altogether, but we are expediting this portion of the process.”

Central to the board’s concerns is $2 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Fund III [ESSER] funds, which the Virginia Department of Education decided last month could be applied to the construction. However, those funds must be spent by 2024.

The board’s goal is to secure city approval by December so work could begin in January — allowing 18 months for construction — to have the building completed in time for the 2024-25 school year.