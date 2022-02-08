School board: No more Mondays off as staffing challenges diminish in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. — After canceling classes the past three Mondays to allow staff and students to recuperate from the most recent COVID surge, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education is hoping to continue the current semester uninterrupted.

The Mondays off were Jan. 24, Jan. 31 and Feb. 7.

Jennifer Padilla, the school division’s chief human resources officer, said she’s pleased that the staff was able to recuperate, and she’s optimistic about finishing the school year without another COVID surge.

“We think it was very helpful. We are not experiencing the same staffing challenges that we were two weeks ago,” Padilla said. “We’re hopeful that we can go through the rest of this school year successfully without having to take any extraordinary steps because of COVID.”

Prior to the first Monday off, the total number of COVID cases reported by the school board since the beginning of the school year was 911 — 158 cases were staff and 753 student cases.

Rebecca House, public relations and special projects coordinator, explained that the reason behind giving students the Mondays off was to allow staff to recover.

“This strategy was not designed to decrease our cases of COVID-19. The strategy was designed to help us alleviate the staffing issues to get us through this current surge of COVID-19,” House said.

Since the start of February, there have been 54 cases reported on the COVID-19 dashboard of the school system’s website, including seven cases this week. Of the 54 cases, 50 are students, and four are staff.

The school board has now used eight of its 13 stockpile days allocated by the Tennessee Board of Education at the start of every school year. Padilla said the school board will decide what to do with the remaining five days if another situation arises.

“We continue to adjust our response based on what that individual situation presents to us, so it would just depend on the challenges that we face if and when there’s another surge,” she said.

House emphasized the role that students’ families have played during these tough few weeks.

“We had tremendous cooperation from our families during this Monday closure, and we just appreciate their flexibility as always to help us to get through this latest challenge with COVID-19,” she said.

