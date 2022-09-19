School board members: Tennessee retention law could be better

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Members of the Bristol Tennessee School Board are questioning a new state law that mandates tutoring and/or summer camp for most third-graders before students who don’t pass a specific, single test can be promoted to the fourth grade.

In aligning with the law, the School Board unenthusiastically passed a new promotion and retention policy during Monday’s meeting.

Board member Jill Harrison said she didn’t want to vote, but understood it had to be done to comply with the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act, signed by the governor in February 2021.

“Some portions of it I do believe give our teachers and staff support in looking at students who need support and reinforcement over the summer, and making it mandatory that they have to do it – which is good to have that support from the state – but in coming to that decision and whether to retain or not … there should be a little more discretion,” Harrison said.

“I think we are all in agreement that we are not in agreement with what the state is telling us to do,” board member Jim Butcher said. “The ideas are really good. It’s just there’s probably better ways to do this.”

In summarizing the law during last week’s work session, Director of Schools Dr. Annette Tudor said third graders who score below proficient on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test must be retained if no remedial action is taken.

According to the law, students may retake the test during the summer, but for those without a proficient score, tutoring for the entirety of their fourth-grade year and/or summer camp will be required, depending on the individual’s test results. Students who are English language learners with less than two years of ELA instruction, students who have already been retained in K-3 and those with a disability impacting reading may be promoted.

While the intentions of the law may be good, Tudor said there is not a lot of support from school boards around the state.

“The ELA TCAP test is not a reading test – that’s the argument from educators across the state,” Tudor said. “It is standards-based assessment … We have a variety of ways to measure reading ability – those things are not considered. It is solely based on one test and then what we do in terms of intervention.”

Tudor said she agrees with the intent of the law but feels it robs professional educators of the autonomy to make the best decision for students.

A draft resolution critiquing the new law’s lack of consideration of a variety of data points was scratched from Monday’s agenda; however, Butcher said a new resolution may be in the works for the board to express its stance on the issue.