BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia School Board is expected to meet later this month to finalize lingering details about its 2023-24 operating budget.

While the proposed $41.2 million operating budget document was approved weeks ago, two major questions remain. What level raise will employees receive once the new fiscal year begins July 1 and what about a $500,000 funding gap? A difference sparked when the City Council adjusted its funding, providing a $500,000 increase, half of what was included in the board’s draft budget.

The primary holdup is the state budget, which remains in limbo as budget negotiators wait out June 20 primary elections and remain divided over tax cuts proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin the appropriate level of new funding for education.

The present House budget included more spending on K-12 public education, including a 5% pay increase for Standards of Quality-funded teaching positions, plus invest more in higher education. The Senate plan would increase K-12 spending proposed by the governor by about $600,000 and features a proposed 7% pay hike for teachers.

“We’re prepared for a 5% raise and we’re prepared for a 7% raise. So long as they don’t surprise us, we should be good,” Perrigan told the board at its Monday meeting.

Board members agreed to be on standby, once the state completes its budget — potentially the last week of this month — to come in to approve the spending plan. A quorum of three of the five members would have to participate in the meeting — either in person or virtually by phone or zoom. The budget would take effect when the new fiscal year begins July 1.

“The question that remains is it a 5% raise? Is it a 7% raise? What is the state’s share of that and how does that effect required local effort?,” according to Superintendent Keith Perrigan. “Either way Bristol is going to be better off than most folks because we did the 10% increase last year so our folks are going to, at least, get a 15% raise over the biennium.”

School officials have resolved that funding gap.

“We are going to reimburse ourselves some ESSER funds and some local contingency [money] we have put into this. We’ll fill that gap with the $500,000 that we’re getting reimbursed because of money we’ve spent on the new school project that is eligible for reimbursement,” Perrigan said.