School Board candidates discuss why they are running in first forum

BRISTOL, Va. – Candidates for the city School Board answered questions Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

Five people will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot in two separate races. Four people are seeking three seats for four-year terms – incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challengers Steven Gobble Jr. and Vanessa Guffey. The fifth, Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in her bid to serve the remaining two years for her seat, held since the retirement of former chairman Tyrone Foster.

In the four-person race, incumbents generally touted their accomplishments while challengers offered reasons why they would be the best addition.

“The School Board makes decisions that affect a lot of people so I never take that lightly,” Fletcher said. “Some decisions are very evident and unanimous while other decisions require hours of research. Like the new school; that took us years. Other decisions have to be made very quickly. A superintendent dies unexpectedly, COVID suddenly hits our school system, an employee has an unfortunate incident and we have to make a decision if they can go back in the classroom … Some are unpopular but I love this school system and I love this city.”

Alvis recounted some reasons he is proud to have served including pay increases for teachers and staff.

“I’m proud of our pay for our teachers and our hourly employees. They loved that and they love the support they get from the board,” he said. “I’m proud we have a new school under construction. It doesn’t matter where you live in the city, starting in 2024, you’re going to get the same advantages as everyone else. One building isn’t better than the other. One building doesn’t have asbestos or mold, I’m proud of that. I’m proud to be part of the school system. I’m proud we were one of the first schools back after COVID.”

Guffey, a retired teacher, said she would welcome the chance to join the board.

“As a graduate of Virginia High School and a teacher, I know how important it is to be supportive of teachers and staff. You have to find some different and innovative ways to help our students. I want to help the board make our system a great place to educate. I know things have recently been achieved and it’s something I want to be a part of,” she said.

Gobble, who works for the Washington County Commissioner of Revenue, said he wants be a voice for parents.

“I strongly support the teachers and strongly support the staff and I also want to be a voice for the parents out there. The parents need somebody to help stand up for them…If I’m elected I want to fill the gap,” Gobble said, later adding, “I vow to be one of these people who go to Richmond helping the delegates and senators; urging them to get us increased money down here because sometimes it just takes one teacher to make a difference. We need to support them the best that we can.”

Forbes Hubbard said she has enjoyed her time serving on the board and is proud of the progress that has been made.

In response to questions, all of the candidates agreed that, if approached by someone about a problem, they would listen then direct that person to the proper place to report it, be it a principal or superintendent. Each also agreed that, regardless of the outcome of a vote – even if controversial -- they would support the final decision of the board.

All also agreed that training, such as through the Virginia School Boards Association, is and could be beneficial to them as board members. They also generally agreed that the system should try to maximize state or federal funding to make needed repairs or improvements to the existing middle school and high school buildings.

Early voting begins Sept. 23.