School board candidates discuss issues facing system

BRISTOL, Va. — Five candidates for the Bristol Virginia School Board discussed what they believe to be the most pressing issues facing the school system during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee at the Bristol Public Library Wednesday night.

Topics mentioned most were learning losses due to COVID, attendance issues, parental engagement and mental health.

Vanessa B. Guffey, one of four candidates running for three seats on the board, said that the most pressing issue is “playing catch up after COVID.”

“You can't teach them if they're not there,” Guffey said. “We’ve got to get them back, and then we’ve got to start playing this catchup, and I believe the catchup playing is going to last a little while.”

Breanne A. Forbes Hubbard, an incumbent running unopposed in a special election, said student attendance and engagement is a concern.

“Chronic absenteeism is a huge problem in our system,” Hubbard said. “Chronic absenteeism is a pressing issue for us, and we certainly could improve our parental involvement and engagement.”

Incumbent Steven L. Fletcher said the school system needs more counselors and more support from the state with regards to mental health. He also said the school system could benefit from some improvements in the legal system as it pertains to truancy.

“I don't think we have a lot of teeth in our truancy laws,” Fletcher said. “I think we have to have more teeth in the truancy laws.”

Incumbent Randy W. Alvis also spoke about chronic absenteeism and the legal system.

“There's no consequences for students that are out of school,” Alvis said. “There’s not consequences for parents who aren't getting them to school, so we need our students in school. I think we also need more parent involvement with our students that are at school.”

Steven E. Gobble, Jr. said students need more support through counselors.

“I can’t believe we don't have a counselor in every school,” Gobble said. “Counselors are one of the top things we need to do to help our students.”

In person early voting for Bristol Virginia city voters runs from Sept. 23 through Nov. 5 at city hall. Election Day is Nov. 8.