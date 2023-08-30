BRISTOL, Tenn. — Members of the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education attended the Tuesday's City Council work session to petition the city for $600,000 in order to help fund renovations to the Stone Castle.

The board previously entered into an agreement with Burwil Construction for renovations of Tennessee High School's Stone Castle totaling $3.15 million.

Schools Superintendent Annette Tudor explained to the council that the renovations would fix accessibility and safety issues at the Stone Castle, which were brought to their attention via a complaint that was filed with the Tennessee Office of Civil Rights on Dec. 8, 2020.

"The complaint alleged that we did not have accessible handicap access into the castle. We didn't have adequate parking or handicap access as well or enough seating on both the home side and the visitor's side," Tudor said.

After an investigation, the board, and the Tennessee Office of Civil Rights entered into an agreement that they would work to resolve the issues.

They have completed phase one of their agreement, adding accessible seating on the home side of the Stone Castle, as well as a temporary platform and ramp on the visitor's side.

Tudor explained that if not for the Sullivan County Commission's decision to reduce the property tax revenue allocated to schools — cutting their budget by $1.9 million — the school system would have the funds necessary to complete the renovations on their own.

"We thought we were financially in a great spot and we could fund the entire project, and so that's what we had planned to do until we learned from Sullivan County Commission that they reduced the property tax revenue that's allocated to schools, which cut our budget by $1.9 million," Tudor said.

They are approaching the city and not dipping into their reserves because the deadline to use federal ESSER funds is approaching, Tudor said. They hope to be able to continue building on the many services, resources, and programs that they have been able to make available to their students.

"We've recently had some great results, and some of those things that we've implemented such as tutoring or mental health support, our Viking Career Center, special ed. Those are all grant-funded things, and we're seeing great results from them," Tudor said. "We're hoping that we can sustain those initiatives."

Kelli Bourgeois, the Bristol Tennessee City Manager, explained to the board that they have a scheduled meeting with the city's bond advisor in October, after which they will have a better idea as to how much they can provide in financial support to the Stone Castle renovation project.