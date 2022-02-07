School Board adjusts school construction agreement

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol, Virginia school system has made a series of amendments to its comprehensive agreement with J.A. Street, pending funding approval for its proposed new elementary school.

The changes were briefly discussed Monday during the School Board’s regular meeting. School officials are awaiting a bond funding agreement with the city’s Industrial Development Authority to pay for its long-sought elementary school.

The IDA recently agreed to serve as the conduit to fund the $22.8 million project.

J.A. Street is contracted to construct the nearly 88,000-square-foot building, but not withthe public-private funding model originally proposed several years ago.

“This basically is pulling all the old parts of the old financing and adding in the new parts about the IDA,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said after the meeting. “We were going to have to do this regardless because we had changed our financing plan. Now that we know exactly which direction that we’re going, we’re doing this. Now that I’ve shared this with the board, I’ll share it with J.A. Street tomorrow to see if they have any other changes or additions, and we’ll finalize it.”

Among the amendments, the lease provides for a term of 30 years with base rent payable annually or semi-annually at the discretion of the school division. The school district can exercise a purchase option, the developer agrees no liens will be placed against the property, and the lease will limit future development and use of the property.

The lease payments shall equal the debt service payment on the bonds borrowed to construct the building, with the first payment not due until the school is occupied.

Unless expressly authorized by the Bristol Virginia City Council, the total annual cost of debt service on the bonds shall not exceed $1.3 million, according to the agreement.

The developer will execute the design-build contract within 14 days of the execution of the contract amendments.

As of now, if they can finalize the financing and begin construction in the coming weeks, the plan is to close Highland View, Stonewall Jackson and Washington-Lee elementary schools and consolidate all the elementary students into two buildings on the Van Pelt Elementary campus starting in August 2023.

Van Pelt would house primary grades, and the new school would house the older elementary students.

Perrigan said the School Board’s attorney met with the city’s bond counsel, and he expects the financing process is proceeding.

The clock is ticking on the project — the board has committed $2 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief COVID funding toward the construction. It has a 2024 spending deadline, and the school needs to open on time next year to realize the savings needed to make the payments, he said.

“If we don’t open in August, the savings we would have generated from reducing staff is not there because we have other schools to operate,” Perrigan said. “Primarily it’s about generating the savings.”

In other matters, Perrigan told the board he has established a fentanyl task force that includes the Mount Rogers Health District, Highlands Community Services, city police and sheriff’s departments to raise awareness about the drug that is becoming more prevalent in this region.

“The task force will educate our parents, our staff, our students and our community about the potentially tragic dangers of fentanyl,” Perrigan said. “The goal is for our staff to know the warning signs, parents know what to look for in their home, students understand what the real dangers are and our community knows we’ll be in support of [them] as we try to prevent the same thing from happening in our schools that has happened in parts of our nation.”

In other matters, the board held a reorganizational vote and selected Randy Alvis as its chairman and Steve Fletcher as vice chairman, to serve until July 1. The vote was required to fill the role of former Chairman Tyrone Foster, who resigned in December to become the city sheriff. The meeting also marked the first for recently selected interim board member Breanne Forbes Hubbard.

