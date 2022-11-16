 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schedule of interviews for Sullivan County Director of Schools set

The Sullivan County Board of Education has released the interview schedule for the Director of Schools position, which will take place Monday, November 28.

The interviews will be conducted in the boardroom of the Sullivan County, Tennessee, Department of Health/Education building in Blountville, Tennessee.

The first of the three final candidates for the Sullivan County director of schools position interviewed will be Deidre Pendley, the director of career and technical education for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, at 2 p.m. Followed by Charles Carter, the director of career and technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education, at 4:30 p.m. and Joshua Davis, the principal of West Ridge High School, at 7 p.m.

All the interviews will be open to the public.

The school system is looking to find a replacement for Evelyn Rafalowski who has announced she is retiring in June of 2023.

