WISE, Va. — Vickie Ratliff recently received the William P. Kanto Memorial Award at the 39th annual Forum on Education held at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Ratliff retired two years ago from Mountain Empire Community College after serving as vice president of academic affairs and workforce solutions, according to a written statement.

She is the 31st recipient of the award, which recognizes a local citizen leader who has advanced the cause of education in Wise County. It’s named after William P. Kanto Sr., who played a vital role in education in the region.

“We are pleased to recognize an academic leader who has had an immeasurable impact on Mountain Empire Community College and education in Wise County and Norton. She has been a true servant leader who has passionately and tirelessly advocated for students of every age to have the opportunity to be successful by creating many pathways for them to follow in pursuing their educational goals,” said Dr. William J. “Bill” Kanto Jr. who presented the award named for his father.

Ratliff, an MECC alumna, served both as a professor and administrator before she retired in 2021. While at MECC, she held numerous leadership roles, including vice president of academic affairs and workforce solutions and student services and dean of business and information technology.

Retirement didn’t stop Ratliff from continuing to make an impact in education, Kanto said. The Big Stone Gap resident has helped MECC with grant administration, served UVA Wise as project lead for Opportunity Appalachia and served as an interim dean of health programs at Virginia Highlands Community College.

“I have been blessed for years not only with my family but the jobs I have had and education is at the center of that,” Ratliff said. “I am not worthy of this award. Those of you in the classroom every day, and particularly those working with K-12, deserve the award. You make the foundations and we just take it from there. And it is not always easy whether you are in higher ed or K-12. We do it because we love education and we love our students and love this region. If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be doing what we are doing. I thank you. This is an honor I will always treasure.”

Ratliff and her husband established the Donald and Victoria Ratliff Scholarship in 2010 to assist MECC students enrolled in business and information technology curricula.

She holds a Ph.D. in education from Liberty University, an M.B.A. from Morehead State University, a bachelor’s in business administration from Tusculum University and an associate’s degree from MECC.