BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After 46 years of working for the Sullivan County school system, Evelyn Rafalowski said goodbye to the Sullivan County School Board at Monday's meeting.

"I'll miss being a part of this board and a part of Sullivan County schools," Rafalowski said. "This has been my life for 46 years, as an employee and then for 12 years as a student. So, I've spent my life here in Sullivan County schools."

It was an emotional night.

"Thank you for the friendship all these years Evelyn," said Sullivan County School board member Mary Rouse as she fought back tears.

In his remarks Sullivan County, Tenn. Schools Vice-chairman Michael Hughes emphasized what an honor it has been to work alongside Rafalowski, who always led by example.

"You're the one person that always said ‘it's about the kids,’ and in every single thing you ever did, you reflected that," Hughes said. "It's been an honor, and just because you're retiring doesn't mean you have to be a stranger."

This is not the first time that Rafalowski has said her goodbyes to the Sullivan County school system. She served as Sullivan County's director of schools from 2015 to 2019. In 2021 Rafalowski took over the reins once more after former superintendent David Cox retired.

Sullivan County School Board member Mark Ireson highlighted that he did not fully appreciate all the work Rafalowski did for the school system until she left the first time.

"I said it before, and I'll say it now openly and publicly to anybody listening. I didn't realize the job that she did until she left the first time," Ireson said. "Thank you so much for all you did."

Looking back, Rafalowski is proud of what the school board has achieved under her guidance.

"I would never have dreamt where my career would have landed me, and I certainly hope that I've never been a disappointment," Rafalowski said. "I think we've accomplished a lot of great things together as a team."

As Rafalowski moves on to the next phase of her life, she highlighted that she would continue to be a cheerleader for Sullivan County schools and emphasized that she will miss everything to do with the kids.

"I will miss any and everything to do with the kids because that's what it's always been about for me," Rafalowski said. "I'll be a cheerleader for this team, a cheerleader for this school district. I'm heavily invested in my love, and what I think of the school district will never diminish."

A graduate of East Tennessee State University, she began her career as a physical education teacher at Colonial Heights Junior High.

Career stops included the former Lynn View High School, Sullivan North, Sullivan Central and then into administration. She became the county's first female director of schools in 2015.

Rafalowski is looking forward to picking up quilting again, as well as working on her yard and spending time with her family.

Chuck Carter is set to take over as the Sullivan County Schools Director of Schools starting in July.

On Monday, the Sullivan County School board also announced the resignation of their longtime attorney Pat Hull.