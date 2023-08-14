BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has concluded its investigation into the unauthorized use of Bristol, Tenn. Council of Parent Teacher Association funds by a council member for personal purchases totaling over $115.

In the report, which was released on August 11, investigators explained that in September of 2022, a council member, "used the council bank card to purchase unauthorized personal items including alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, a gift card and laundry detergent."

The council member in question, whose name was not included in the report, told investigators that she had not realized that she was using the council credit card when the purchases were made.

The report adds, "The purchaser estimated her total personal and unnecessary purchases totaled approximately $250; therefore, she repaid the council this amount in two separate payments."

The investigation was limited to selected records for the period July 1, 2018, through October 31, 2022.

Council officials indicated they have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies, according to the report.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools Director Annette Tudor, shared the following statement with the Bristol Herald Courier regarding the findings of the report.

“I am aware of the report and have read the findings, but have not had any conversations with the comptroller’s office. We are supporting the PTA as they change their internal procedures to ensure this never happens again,” Tudor said.

Each of the system's eight schools has its own Parent Teacher Association (PTA) that pays dues to the Bristol Tennessee Council of Parent Teacher Associations (council), according to the report.

The council consists of eight officers, operates concession stands at the Bristol Municipal Stadium and gives two annual college scholarships to students within the school district.

The council elects a "purchaser" who is responsible for organizing and purchasing items for concession stand food sales at Stone Castle events. The council purchaser had access to the council’s bank account for these expenses, according to the report.

The investigation into the misuse of council funds was initiated after the Bristol Tenn. Council of Parent Teacher Association officials reported questionable purchases.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office identified the council's failure to adequately account for collection activities and failure to maintain supporting documentation for disbursements.

"Investigators noted other potentially questionable purchases during the period reviewed but could not verify the identity of the purchaser or if the purchases were for the benefit of the council," according to the report.

"The procedures manual requires school support organizations to obtain and file supporting documentation for all disbursements to document that funds were used appropriately. Without adequate supporting documentation, investigators were unable to determine whether some of council disbursements were for legitimate expenses," according to the report.

The results of the investigation have been communicated to the Office of the District Attorney General of the 2nd Judicial District and others.