The Sullivan County Board of Education on Thursday selected Matthew Price as its new chairman and moved forward on capital improvement projects at West Ridge High School.

Director of Schools Charles Carter opened up nominations for chairman at the beginning of the meeting, a requirement each September.

Board member Michael Hughes nominated former Chairman Randall Jones and board member Paul Robinson nominated Matthew Price, who was elected to the board last year.

Price was chosen 4-3 to become the new chairman of the board. He received votes from Mark Ireson, Matthew Spivey, Robinson and Price. Hughes, Jones and Mary Rouse voted for Jones.

Spivey was selected as the new vice chairman. Jones had made a motion to elect Spivey by acclamation.

At the end of the meeting, Spivey, who has previously served as vice chairman, said his vote for chairman had nothing to do with his confidence in Jones. Spivey and other board members thanked Jones and Hughes, who had been vice chairman, for their leadership.

“It’s good to have a new face,” Spivey said regarding Price’s selection as the new chairman.

“I’d also like to thank Mr. Hughes and Mr. Jones,” Price said. “They’ve done a tremendous amount of work for the school system.”

Price, a former student of Jones, added that he looks forward to continuing the progress that the board has made in recent years.

Jones said he would continue “pulling” for the system.

Plans to construct a swimming pool and wrestling facility at West Ridge High School are moving forward following a unanimous decision during Thursday’s meeting. The board voted 7-0 on a motion to approve paying CHA Consulting Inc., to work with local architect CainRashWest on the project.

West Ridge, which opened in 2021, did not have a swimming pool in its original plans due to a lack of funding. Money for the $9 million project has since become available, the board said.

The approximately 22,000-square-foot project will be located near the visitors’ seating and concession stand.

The board also discussed acquiring a parcel of land on Henry Harr Road, which could be used for an access road to West Ridge. The parcel includes a cemetery, Jones said.

“The owner is still willing to talk with us,” Jones said.

Officials are looking at access behind the cemetery, which cannot be moved.

The board also heard an update about the old Holston warehouse, which needs to be torn down due to a collapsed roof. The county is in the process of putting out a bid to tear down a portion of the building, the board learned.