Northeast State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton recently signed the first-ever articulation agreement between the two institutions, providing a transfer pathway for TCAT students earning a welding diploma.

TCAT-Elizabethton President David Hicks and Northeast State President Jeff McCord signed the agreement at a ceremony at Northeast State’s Technical Education Complex on the Blountville campus, according to a written statement.

“The agreement is a tremendous step forward for TCAT-Elizabethton and Northeast State,” McCord said. “Through this partnership, we realize the importance and potential of providing a bridge to TCAT students who want to continue their educational journey at Northeast State.”

Under the agreement, TCAT students with a welding credential are guaranteed admission to Northeast State’s Associate of Applied Science program in Welding/Metal Fabrication.

TCAT students can transfer up to 36 hours, according to college officials. The College’s Welding/Metal Fabrication degree requires the completion of 64 credit hours. The program is nationally accredited by the Association of Technology Management and Applied Engineering.

“This agreement is about doing what’s in the best interest of our students, and I applaud both institutions for the work that went into bringing this to fruition,” said Hicks. ”We’re excited to have this opportunity for the students who want to take advantage of it.”

Northeast State will award credit based on transcript evaluations of TCAT students. TCAT students may be awarded Northeast State credit for courses in college and lifelong learning, general Welding, applied welding, industrial safety, welding blueprints, industrial concepts, inert gas arc welding, and pipe welding.

“Collaborations such as this between TCAT-Elizabethton and Northeast State are important for the region as they provide more seamless academic progression pathways for our students,” said Nathan Weber, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs Programs and Services at Northeast State. “We look forward to continuing to work with TCAT-Elizabethton in the future.”