Northeast State Foundation donates car to veteran finishing a degree

Northeast State's Foundation and the Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college.

David Hayward, who resides in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a recent ceremony on the Blountville campus.

"It is a blessing," Haywood, a 12-year U.S. Army veteran, said. "My business card says, 'Nothing shared is ever wasted.' When you serve, it comes back to you. This is proof."

Hayward is majoring in business with concentrations in small business management and management. He said he hopes to graduate in the spring with an associate of applied science degree.

He said the presentation of the vehicle was timely as one of his family cars needs significant repairs.

"Right now, we have to share a car, and this vehicle will be huge in getting me back and forth to school," Hayward said.

The vehicle was awarded through the foundation's Veterans Driving on Scholarship and is included in the student's financial aid package. The auto was an anonymous donation to the college's Automotive Technology program.

"We are deeply appreciative to the donor for their generosity and to the Automotive Technology program for making the vehicle roadworthy," said Megan Almaroad, director of Advancement Operations. "It is gratifying to know the vehicle will play a major role in David's efforts to finish his degree."

The scholarship's purpose is to provide transportation assistance to an enrolled student veteran with a financial need that impacts their ability to attend classes, complete coursework, and succeed in college. Hayward was selected through an application process.

The vehicle is a 2007 Kia Optima that the automotive program reconditioned with new engine parts, tires, fluids, and other repairs. The foundation estimates the auto's market value at $3,800.

"I commend faculty members Ernie Morelock and Roger Byington and their students for the time spent on this extraordinary project that will assist David Hayward and his family," Donna Farrell, Technologies Division dean said. "The Technologies Division is proud and honored to have the opportunity to support our veterans and look forward to more projects like this one in the future."