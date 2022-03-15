Northeast State Community College offers virtual series to help adults earn degrees

Northeast State Community College will host a series of virtual, free Tennessee Reconnect sessions throughout March.

Northeast State welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Tennessee Reconnect, an initiative to help more adults return to higher education, to attend a session. To get a Zoom meeting ID for a session, send an RSVP email to tnreconnect@northeaststate.edu.

The upcoming virtual sessions are Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m.; Tuesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 24, at 9 a.m.; Monday, March 28, at 2 p.m.; and Thursday, March 31, at 9:30 a.m.

More information is also available by creating a login on the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC) portal at: https://clipslink.tsac.tn.gov/studentsignon/. Anyone interested can create an account, select “Apply” and choose “TN Reconnect Scholarship Application.”

Applicants can apply to Northeast State, file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and enroll in a degree or certificate program at Northeast State from this page.