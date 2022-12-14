Northeast State celebrates fall graduation

Northeast State celebrates a new class of graduates at the Fall commencement ceremony happening Friday, Dec. 16 at the Wellmont Regional Center for Performing Arts Theatre on the college’s Blountville campus.

Northeast State will recognize graduates from the college’s six academic divisions in three sections. Graduates are recognized from their respective divisions at the following times:

Divisions of Behavioral & Social Sciences and Humanities – 10 a.m.

Divisions of Health Professions and Sciences – Noon

Divisions of Mathematics and Technologies – 2 p.m.

The fall graduating class totals 543 students receiving 686 degrees and technical certificates. Guests attending the ceremony are required to have a ticket to be admitted to the theatre.

Northeast State will award two academic certificates; 222 technical certificates; 205 associate of applied science degrees; 12 associate of arts degrees; five associate of science in teaching degrees; and 240 associate of science degrees. A total of 66 students will graduate cum laude (grade point average, 3.50-3.74), 43 students graduate magna cum laude (grade point average, 3.75-3.89), and 45 students graduate summa cum laude (grade point average, 3.89-4.0).

The commencement can be viewed via the Fall 2022 commencement livestream link. The virtual link goes live 30 minutes prior to the ceremony’s start time.

The Fall Commencement program is available online in a PDF format at http://www.northeaststate.edu//Graduation-and-Beyond/Graduation-Ceremony/.