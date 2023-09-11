Student enrollment this fall at Northeast State Community College has increased for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from the Northeast State Admission and Records Office said an unofficial total enrollment of 5,472 students registered this fall, representing an 8.2% increase from the 2022 fall semester, according to a news release from Northeast State.

The fall numbers mark the Blountville, Tennessee-based college’s highest student enrollment in four years.

The Tennessee Board of Regents, which maintains data on the number of students enrolled at each of the state’s colleges, reports that Northeast State had a peak of 6,147 students in 2018. Data shows 6,100 students enrolled in 2019 and 5,460 students in 2020.

Numbers continued to fall during the pandemic when schools closed their doors and classes went online. By 2021, Northeast State’s numbers fell to 5,217. The college had 5,133 students in 2022, the data shows.

Nationwide, community college enrollment began to grow slightly this spring, after large declines in the previous two years, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which regularly publishes data on student enrollment.

The organization said a growing number of younger students, primarily dual enrolled high school students and freshmen, contributed to the uptick in community college enrollment.

Last academic year, Northeast State participated in more than 100 events to share information about the college. Those events included college fairs, a spring open house event, as well as numerous advising and registration events throughout the summer, the release states.

“Everyone works toward the same goal of assisting students in reaching the next level,” said Michelle Stanley, assistant director of Admissions and Records at Northeast State.

Stanley credited the collective efforts of various departments within the college, including admissions, advising, financial aid and the business office, with ensuring students receive effective communication and support throughout the registration and enrollment process.

The college also reported strong enrollment gains for the Northeast State campuses in Kingsport and Elizabethton.

“We begin planning for fall enrollment in February when we meet with students individually to advise them for classes,” said Wendell Lowe, advisor with the Advising Resource Center. “Students can be registered quickly with assistance from our advising center.”

Lowe said the addition of new advisors and success coaches boosted the center’s reach to students this year. Advisors also reached out to students at area high schools.

Stanley said the college has developed strong relationships with high schools and guidance counselors to promote enrollment and work with students individually to meet their needs.