Nine Dobyns-Bennett students recognized as Commended Students

Nine Dobyns-Bennett High School students have been named as National Merit Commended Students in the 68th Annual 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, a program designed to identify and honor the top high school students in the country.
Those named as National Merit Commended Students from Dobyns-Bennett are: Elena Gould, Jessie Gu, Adam Heiba, Albert Li, Tatum Metcalf, Ella Miller, Keely Morris, Jackson Osterhus and Balagopalan Pushkas.
"On behalf of Dobyns-Bennett, I want to congratulate these nine remarkable students," Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton said. "National Merit scholars are an elite group of students. This group of students are awesome in the classroom, but they are also leaders in other areas of the school and remarkable students of character. I am confident they will be very successful in their future endeavors and wish them the best as they finish out their academic careers at Dobyns-Bennett High School."
Approximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students place among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT); which served as an initial screening of program entrants.