New Tennessee law will allow retired teachers to return to work, keep benefits

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In order to meet the ongoing staffing issues due to the COVID pandemic and resulting labor shortages at schools in Tennessee, the Tennessee Senate recently passed legislation that removes the current 120-day reemployment limit for retired K-12 faculty and will allow them to work without losing their state retirement benefits.

Annette Tudor, the Bristol, Tennessee director of schools, explained what this means to the Bristol Tennessee City Schools system, which currently relies heavily on a community of retired teachers and faculty to meet the needs of the students.

“With staffing shortages the way that they have been, it’s a tremendous help to be able to employ retired teachers who obviously don’t want to lose that [retirement] benefit but who are willing to work for us,” Tudor said. “This allows us much more flexibility and opportunity for them to do that. So it’s very helpful.”

Retired faculty who are reemployed will not lose or have their Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS) benefits suspended. However, during the time that they choose to return to work, their benefits will be reduced to 70% of their retirement allowance.

For retired faculty to participate, they must be at least 60 days past their retirement date.

The legislation will become active on July 1 and remain in effect until June 30, 2025.

