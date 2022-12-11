New class of MLT grads are ready to enter lab

A new class of graduates from the Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) program at Northeast State stand ready to test and type to inform providers and patients about their health.

These students and upcoming graduates were recognized in a special pinning ceremony held Friday, Dec. 2 at the Wellmont Regional Center for Performing Arts Theatre on the Blountville campus.

A medical laboratory technician conducts most analytical tests on human body fluid and tissues samples. These tests provide data to diagnose ailments and inform the best methods of treatment for patients.

“The lab industry is a mystery to many, as it is an often overlooked and sometimes underappreciated discipline in health care,” Brianne Clifton, program graduate and class president, said. “The laboratory is still very much in the business of saving lives; we are that important.”

Medical Laboratory Technology program graduates pinned and graduating this fall are Brianne Clifton; Courtney Dalton; Ashley Frazier; Carrie Harrell; Tina Lane; Jamie Morley; Darica Mullins; Rahel Ogbazgh Tekle; Patricia Scalf; Harry Seymore; Jessica Spigelmoyer; and Brittany Wylie.

Clinical laboratory professionals conduct tests to detect possible disease markers with tests on blood and human tissue. Laboratory personnel examine and analyze body fluids and cells searching for bacteria, parasites, and other microorganisms.

Rose Marie Spangler, associate professor and director of the MLT program, praised the students for their tenacity and cooperation to complete the arduous program. She read the code of ethics established by the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS) set forth for clinical laboratory professionals.

“We have a duty first and foremost to the patient,” Spangler said. “As clinical laboratory professionals, we uphold and maintain the dignity and respect of our profession and strive to maintain a reputation of honesty, integrity and reliability.”

These students were also parents, members of the workforce, and spouses. The students recited the clinical laboratory pledge to the profession as is tradition of the pinning ceremony. Several students received their pins from family members attending the event.

Among the student superlatives, Dalton earned the Outstanding Student Award for the class. This award was based on grade point average, merit honors, and attendance. Clifton received the Best All-Around Student Award. Lane earned the Most Improved Student Award for her work between the first and second year of the program.

Students accepted into the Medical Laboratory Technology program at Northeast State earn the associate of applied science degree after completing a four-semester cohort process. The degree program covers 63 credit hours including clinical experiences in health care laboratories. The graduates must take and pass the national ASCLS board examination required for all MLTs to practice as health care professionals in a lab setting.

The MLT program is accredited through the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS). All states accept the national board exam and graduation from a NAACLS accredited program as sufficient to practice as medical lab technologist. The program is one of six programs under the College’s division of Health Professions.

Providing the ceremony’s closing remarks, Clifton thanked program faculty and staff, her classmates’ friends, and families for their support. She recalled the twists, turns, and decisions that brought the class together to learn and become laboratory professionals.

“We have been surrounded by such great support throughout the program,” said Clifton. “The loved one you came to support tonight is now a highly-trained, qualified professional who will be affecting and saving lives every day for the remainder of their career.”