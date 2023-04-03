JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University has named John Nelson director of the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement.

The center was founded in 2021 in partnership with Ballad Health System to strengthen the nursing pipeline in the region by increasing opportunities for students and better supporting current nurses, according to a written statement.

“Dr. Nelson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Center for Nursing Advancement, a critically important piece of our efforts to improve the lives of the people in our region,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics. “Under his leadership, this institution will continue to search for and develop innovative ways to strengthen the nursing pipeline both in this region and across the state.”

Nelson spent more than a decade working as a staff nurse before shifting his focus to research and analytics, and he founded a consulting company specializing in measuring job satisfaction, measuring caring and predictive analytics.

He holds a master’s degree in statistics and a doctoral degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing. Nelson is also a published author, and his most recent book, “Using Predictive Analytics to Improve Healthcare Outcomes,” was named Informatics Book of the Year by the American Journal of Nursing in 2021.

Nelson, who began his role earlier this year, said there are four key pillars he will work to address and study further: nurse well-being, data, innovation and the nursing pipeline.

“I want to see how well-being impacts outcomes, specifically recruitment and retention,” said Nelson.