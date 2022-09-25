Mighty Viking Band sweeps Chilhowie competition

The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band (MVB) swept the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition Saturday with first place finishes in every category for the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award.

The Mighty Viking band and won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion, general effect, marching and music categories. The band also received a superior rating. In addition, they took home the Theo Ganaway Color Guard Award for the highest-ranking color guard.

Senior Maddie Smith is the MVB Drum Major for the 2022 season. “It felt amazing to win the awards,” Smith said. “All the hard work we have put in paid off. It is a lesson that we should always work hard.”

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the MVB will host the 70th anniversary of Music in the Castle.