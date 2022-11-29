Middle school journalists win awards

The National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) has awarded the John Sevier Middle School school newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, first and second place "Story of the Year" in the junior high/middle school category.

Claire Mooney's first-place article was titled, "Major Teacher Staff Changes Strike Sevier Middle School." Second-place winner, Maddison Ball wrote the article, "Students Earn Minimum Grade of 60 Percent, Even for Missing Work."

"The work of these students shone brightly because they had the opportunity to freely investigate and write about issues that truly mattered to them,” David Flanary, Sevier Middle School social studies teacher and journalism adviser said. “Their research and interviews were impeccable and I couldn't be prouder of their efforts."

In addition, Taishawna Davis earned an honorable mention with the article, "African American Students Report Unwanted Hair Touching."

Mooney, Ball, and Davis are now freshmen at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

The Sequoyah Scribe is the extracurricular journalism program at Sevier Middle School which produces student-written, student-designed, and student-led newspapers, yearbooks, social media, and a website.