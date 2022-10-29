Marching bands close out season with John S. Battle Invitational

ABINGDON, Va. — Picture-perfect autumn weather and the sounds of high school marching bands from across the region came together for a season-ending competition Saturday at John S. Battle High School.

Tennessee High School, under the leadership of David Semones; West Ridge High School, with Nick Routh and Chris Smith at the helm; Virginia High School, under the guidance of Brandon Guffey; and Abington High School, led by Will Shell, represented local areas on both sides of the state line.

As hosts being led by Mark Collins, Battle closed out the evening with an exhibition, followed by an appearance from the East Tennessee State University marching band. The Marching Bucs have several members who are alumni of the participating high schools.

Judges’ decisions and awards followed.

Before his Division AA group took the field at 4 p.m., Guffey estimated his Bearcat band has been preparing for nearly five months, going back to the end of the 2021-22 school year.

"This is the culmination of a lot of work,” he added.

Virginia High used a baseball theme, complete with old-fashioned uniforms, equipment, and a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” to start their program.

“This is my last competition, and so it’s bittersweet to pass on the torch to someone else,” senior Madeline Bishop, the band’s drum major said. “I am glad we gave a great performance today.”

As the sun set, Tennessee High brought out their patented Viking ship and other large relics for the Division AAAA portion of the competition.

More than 70 members of the Viking band performed an elaborate program entitled, “Voyage to Valhalla,” earning several ovations from a large crowd of friends and family.

Schools rotate weeks hosting competitions and prepare all year for these special weekends.

Jeff and Cathy Sams journeyed east from Wise, Virginia, to see their granddaughter, Abby Kaiser, participate with Battle’s Trojan marching band.

“We enjoy all the bands, since they’re different, and we pull for all of them,” Jeff, who attends two or three competitions each year said. “We even traveled in April to Orlando for one at Disney World.”