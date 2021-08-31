Local schools begin to require masks

Several Northeast Tennessee school districts will implement mask requirements to address exponentially more cases of COVID-19 than their less populated, masked Virginia counterparts.

On Monday, Bristol Tennessee Director of Schools Annette Tudor announced that masks will be required at all schools and school events for the next month, effective Wednesday, due to significant community spread. However, parents can still opt their children out of mask wearing during the school day, under an order by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

“Based on this alarming increase in COVID cases, beginning Wednesday, September 1, through Friday, October 1, the significant spread protocols will officially be in place for all [Bristol, Tennessee] schools,” Tudor wrote in a letter to parents.

“All individuals will be required to wear a face mask indoors in all BTCS facilities during this period of time. This includes indoor athletic events and other events held outside the school day. The requirement may be extended beyond October 1 if case numbers do not decrease,” she wrote.

Bristol, Tennessee schools reported 72 new student cases and 10 staff cases of COVID-19 last week. On Monday, the division reported nine new student cases and two new cases among staff members.