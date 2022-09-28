Local educators to serve on state literacy council

Two local educators are playing a role in determining what books will be sent to the homes of first through third graders in Tennessee next summer.

Sullivan County elementary school teachers Angie Sybert and Lily Watson have been selected to serve on the Governor's Early Literacy Foundation’s (GELF) 2022-2023 Educator Advisory Council.

Out of more than 60 applicants, just 28 were chosen.

The council helps steer the foundation’s early literacy initiatives, like its K-3 Home Library program, which mailed nearly a million books to more than 160,000 rising first- and second-grade students and teachers across Tennessee last summer.

According to Meredith Hilleary, program manager for GELF’s K-3 Initiatives, every rising first, second and third grader in the state’s participating districts will receive three fiction and three nonfiction books to go along with additional literacy resources for families and teachers.

“We are trying to help families have the resources they need to learn how to use these books, what questions to ask their students when they read (and) how to help them think more deeply about the stories,” Hilleary said. “We kind of guide students and families through the same types of activities they might be able to have during the school year with those summer reading books and give them access to things online as well."

Sybert, a second-grade teacher at Ketron Elementary, said she hopes the council's work helps foster a love of reading early on for students.

“I’d like to change the mindset of children from them feeling like they have to read to wanting to read,” Sybert said.

By pairing quality, age-appropriate books with other literacy materials, Sybert feels like the council will contribute to getting parents more engaged in their kids’ summer reading.

“There is tons of research that tells us that just having books in the home is going to help combat the learning loss that we've experienced with being in and out of school with COVID,” Sybert said. “Not reading over the summer, kids can lose as much as three months of their literacy skills by not having access to materials to read at home.”

Watson, a first-grade teacher at Emmett Elementary, said summer reading initiatives can have a noticeable impact on students.

“Research shows that students really benefit from having access to academic materials over the summer," Watson said. “Typically, we spend anywhere from the first two weeks to the first month of a grade reviewing what students learned in the grade before; however, if students are interacting with books, they're reading through the summer, those skills are going to stay with them.”

For more, visit www.governorsfoundation.org.