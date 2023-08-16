BRISTOL, Va. — For the past 25 years teacher Heather Lawson has spent one day each August welcoming children back into her Stonewall Jackson Elementary classroom.

Twenty-five first days of school — filled with all of the excitement and possibilities of what each year might bring.

Wednesday was different.

Bittersweet.

Oh, it was the first day of school — replete with hugs and smiles as she greeted students at her door on the school’s top floor. But it would also be the last first day at the three-story school she calls “Camelot.”

Stonewall Jackson has experienced 75 first days since opening in September 1948 — its rugged brick visage overlooking a busy Euclid Avenue. But this will be its last.

The school, along with Highland View and Washington-Lee elementary schools, are scheduled to close next May. Its students will make the trek to the Van Pelt Elementary campus near I-81’s Exit 7, where all city students from pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade will be consolidated into two buildings — one primary and one intermediate school.

Asked what this day means, Lawson fights back tears.

“I did some substitute [teaching] just to get my feet in the door but this has been my home,” the emotional Lawson said. “One thing we can say about this school, and we really tell the children, this is your home away from home.

“It’s something that I’ve believed since I’ve been here,” she said. “Knowing you have a sense of home while you’re at work is an incredible feeling and that’s what Stonewall has been. Not just to myself but so many others.”

Lawson teaches fifth-grade, preparing students to face the challenges they will encounter the following year at Virginia Middle School.

“We have such a sense of community and teamwork and family,” Lawson said. “To have been here as long as I have and seen so many come and go … We develop relationships because that’s what we do; that’s what it’s all about is relationships.”

Lawson expects this year to be “more special.”

“It will be a year of new firsts, especially for our students, but it will also be a year of many lasts. We had our last open house on Monday and we’re having our last first day at this school today,” she said. “It’s going to be cherishing those moments that we have of firsts and lasts and appreciating every second we have here.”