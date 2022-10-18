Kingsport schools ranked as one of best in state

Kingsport City Schools has been ranked number one as the "Best Place to Teach in Tennessee" out of 135 schools in the 2023 Niche Best Schools ranking.

Niche ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by an organization like Niche; which is outside the state and education, to notice the work and recognize our efforts to serve our students and our community, all while ranking Kingsport City Schools among the top in Tennessee" Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, Kingsport City Schools superintendent, said. "I am particularly proud that Niche found the culture we have created that places us as the best place to teach in the state. The performance of our students is closely tied to having amazing teachers."

In addition, KCS ranked fourth out of 126 as the "Best School Districts in Tennessee" and ranked number four out of 136 as the "Districts with the Best Teachers in Tennessee." The Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.