Kingsport schools names Tate interim Dobyns-Bennett principal

Dr. Brian Tate has been named interim principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School, effective November 1, 2022.

According to a press release from Kingsport City Schools, Tate will assume his responsibilities as interim principal when current Dobyns-Bennett principal Dr. Chris Hampton begins his tenure as interim Kingsport City Schools superintendent on that same date.

Tate has served as an assistant principal at Dobyns-Bennett since 2011. Prior to his tenure as an associate principal, he served as a math teacher at D-B and was an educator and administrator in Hawkins County, Tennessee for 16 years.

“I am pleased and grateful to Dr. Tate for stepping into the role of interim principal at Dobyns-Bennett,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said. “His depth of experience and history of leadership at D-B have prepared him well for this opportunity. I am incredibly confident in his ability to successfully lead the Dobyns-Bennett community during this time of transition for our district.”

Tate holds an Educational Doctorate and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, a Masters of Education degree from East Tennessee State University, an Educational Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

To fill the assistant principal position vacated due to Dr. Tate’s move to interim principal, KCS has also announced that Dr. Andy Irvin has been named interim assistant principal at Dobyns-Bennett, effective November 1. Dr. Irvin is currently a social studies teacher at D-B and has served as an educator in KCS since 2011. He holds a bachelor and a masters degree from Milligan College and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University.