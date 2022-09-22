King University plans a day of events for annual Kingfest celebration

King University will host its third annual KingFest, a family friendly day of sports and entertainment, Saturday, Oct. 1, at its Bristol campus.

The celebration is held in conjunction with King’s Family Weekend and offers many events to the public free of charge.

“We look forward to KingFest each year as it marks a time when we can welcome parents, alumni, and community members to campus together,” Rob Littleton, vice president for student affairs and dean of students, said. “The food, activities, and athletic events offer something for everyone and create a fun, relaxing atmosphere for folks to enjoy.”

SportsSeveral NCAA Division II sporting events are planned for KingFest, including volleyball and soccer. Games include:

Women’s soccer – King vs. Barton – 1 p.m. – free

Women’s volleyball – King vs. Emmanuel – 2 p.m. – $5 admission

Men’s soccer King vs. Barton – 4 p.m. – free

A limited number of free T-shirts will be available at the games to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Those who can’t make it to the event but still want a shirt may order one online. Female athletes, current, future, or former, are also invited to join the women’s soccer team at halftime during their game for a celebration.

Those who wish to donate a coat for King’s Coats for Kids project may drop these off in the designated bins at the women’s volleyball game.

In addition, King will host its Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony in the Student Center Complex at 6 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee for the ceremony, which includes dinner.

“Our women’s volleyball and soccer teams are off to strong starts this year, and we are excited to showcase our student athletes for our alumni and the entire community,” David Hicks, director of athletics, said. “We look forward to seeing everyone on campus this weekend supporting our amazing student athletes.”

TheatreOne of the highlights of the day will be a staged reading of the new play, “Good King Wenceslas,” at 2:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building. This event will feature an in-person talkback and question and answer session with the work’s authors, Katherine Paterson, and Stephanie Tolan.

Paterson, a King alumna, has been named a Living Legend by the Library of Congress and is known for many beloved works, including “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Jacob Have I Loved,” “The Master Puppeteer,” and “The Same Stuff as Stars.” She has also recently published a new memoir, “Stories of My Life.” Tolan is a Christopher Award winner for her book, “Listen!” and a Newbery Honoree for “Surviving the Applewhites.”

The reading and talkback session are free and open to the public. Seating will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cornhole TournamentKing’s softball team will host a cornhole tournament starting at noon. The registration fee is $10 for an individual and $20 for a team. Cash or checks will be accepted, and prizes will be awarded to the winners of the tournament. Registration fees will go to support the softball team.

Individuals or teams wishing to join the tournament must register with dparks1@king.edu by Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 p.m.

LunchA free picnic lunch will be provided at the soccer field, complete with popcorn, cotton candy, pumpkin decorating, balloon animals, and face painting for children. Ax throwing will be available for adults.

L’Churro food truck will also be on site serving desserts.

Open HouseHigh school students wishing to learn more about King and experience campus life can register for the day’s Open House. There is no charge to participate.

“Open House is a fun day when students and their families can meet with professors, learn about our programs and clubs, take a campus tour, and share lunch with us,” Mandie Roberts, director of Undergraduate Admissions. “We love it when this coincides with KingFest, because it gives a great glimpse into the campus atmosphere and community.”

King asks that those planning to attend any KingFest events please register in advance for planning purposes.