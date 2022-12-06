King students de-stress during finals week

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Students at King University are reminded to de-stress in healthy ways this finals week as the semester comes to a close.

On Tuesday, K-9s from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department visited the King Library, where students got to interact with the dogs while taking a break from exam prep and the stressors of finals week.

“This type of interaction has lots of physical and mental health benefits,” Dr. Jodi Helbert, King professor, said of interacting with animals. “It triggers the brain to release chemicals called endorphins. Endorphins counteract stress and anxiety, which in turn produce a calming effect, and when we are calm we remember things easier, so it’s ideal for settings like this.”

According to Helbert, founding coordinator of King’s Bachelor of Social Work program, interacting with animals can provide some of the same benefits of therapy without the structure. A variety of animals, ranging from dogs and cats to horses and rabbits, can also be used for pet interactions intended to induce a calming effect, Helbert said.

Claira Czosnek, a freshman psychology student at King, said mindfulness is a de-stressing technique she uses most often.

“I let my senses take in everything around me, and I usually realize it’s time to do that when I’m starting to lose focus,” Czosnek said. “I just focus on all my senses, and it kind of helps bring my focus back. It’s kind of like a breathing technique almost, where it just calms you and it helps your brain process everything going on so that it can just focus in on what you actually need to process.”

Helbert said deep breathing and prayer are also two tools she encourages students to consider when dealing with stress.

“There’s evidence that supports that controlled breathing — deep breathing, not shallow breathing — is very cleansing,” Helbert said.

For Czosnek, being a good listener — and knowing someone willing to listen — can also be useful in times of stress.

“I suggest if you see someone getting stressed out, just sit there and [listen],” Czosnek said. “Letting them talk and process through everything they have to do can really help them. I suggest if you have someone that you can talk to, too, just sit down, chat with them for a bit, just processing through everything that you’re going through.”

King will hold its Fall Commencement ceremony at Viking Hall Saturday at 10 a.m.