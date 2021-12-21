King plans new track and field complex

King University plans to build a new outdoor track and field complex on its main Bristol, Tennessee campus in time for the 2023 season.
The facility, announced in a Tuesday press release from the school, will be located adjacent to King’s pond on the north side of campus and feature an eight-lane track with a synthetic surface, natural grass center, press box, and bleacher seating for 300.
“We are excited to announce this significant improvement to our campus and to our region,” Alexander Whitaker, president of King University, said. “Not only will it build on the noteworthy success of our track and cross country programs, it will offer all our students, faculty and staff an ideal place to walk, run and exercise. The field within the track will be designed so it can be used for multiple sports — varsity and recreational.”
In the past 10 years, King student-athletes have brought home five Conference Carolinas Women’s Cross Country championships, including in two of the last three years. The men’s team has also amassed six runner-up finishes at the Conference Carolinas Championships and made two appearances at the NCAA Championships. In that same time period, King has boasted four Conference Carolinas Track and Field Scholar Athletes of the Year, two Academic All-Region honorees and an Academic All-American.
“Since transitioning to NCAA Division II and joining Conference Carolinas in 2011, King has experienced tremendous success in cross country and track and field,” David Hicks, director of athletics, said. “This project will create a championship-quality complex that offers a premium training experience and can host conference events.”
King is working with an engineering and design firm on the initial concepts for the facility, which will be finalized and shared in early 2022.