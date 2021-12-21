King plans new track and field complex

King University plans to build a new outdoor track and field complex on its main Bristol, Tennessee campus in time for the 2023 season.

The facility, announced in a Tuesday press release from the school, will be located adjacent to King’s pond on the north side of campus and feature an eight-lane track with a synthetic surface, natural grass center, press box, and bleacher seating for 300.

“We are excited to announce this significant improvement to our campus and to our region,” Alexander Whitaker, president of King University, said. “Not only will it build on the noteworthy success of our track and cross country programs, it will offer all our students, faculty and staff an ideal place to walk, run and exercise. The field within the track will be designed so it can be used for multiple sports — varsity and recreational.”