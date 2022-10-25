Hundreds of students experience STEM firsthand at Eastman's Chemistry Week celebration

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Eastman Employee Center was abuzz Tuesday as hundreds of area fourth-grade students migrated through a series of demonstrations during the annual National Chemistry Week celebration.

About 1,200 students from 25 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia schools are attending the event which concludes today. It marked the first time since 2019 and the 32nd time overall the event has been hosted by Eastman, the Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Chemical Society and other regional businesses, event organizer Jennifer Stapleton said.

“We had to do things online the last two years due to COVID. We sent information to teachers, but it wasn’t the same. They’re very excited to get back here,” Shawn Dougherty, a retired Eastman chemistry research group leader who helped establish the original event and returned this year as a volunteer presenter, said.

“I listen to the statistics and I think learning has been very challenging the last couple of years. Some of the hands-on learning — kids see stuff in person — kids talking to people,” Dougherty said. “STEM [science, technology, engineering, and math] classes are important to whatever career you go into.”

This year’s theme dealt with fibers and in one demonstration children learned how one type of yarn would retain color dye better than another.

“Years ago, kids came and young ladies said, ‘I didn’t know I could grow up and be a scientist.’ That doesn’t happen anymore and I’m glad,” Dougherty said.

“From day one, we picked fourth grade," she said. "I love fourth grade because, when you have a question, those hands go up first before they may even know the answer. They guess and, even if they’re not close, they want to know. They really care … We want to keep that going.”

Alyson Selfe, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Anne Catholic School in Bristol, Virginia, brought her class to see “demonstrations of chemistry in real life, see chemistry in action and in everyday things” that they might not realize.

“They’re really impressed,” Selfe said of her class. “I think they’re astonished that science is in everyday life. They don’t necessarily realize it, so it’s cool to see them amazed by things that are everyday objects.”

Student Adrian Lim, 9, said the demonstrations were “very interesting” and he is thinking about science as a career. He enjoyed learning “cotton absorbed better than other material and, if you put it in water it doesn’t lose its color.”

One of the presenters was Rider Barnum, an applications development chemist at Eastman. At his station he used dry ice to alter the state of a liquid solution to change colors by shifting the pH range while the solid became a liquid.

“All through grad school I got paid to do demonstrations for kids. I was LSU’s first paid chemistry demonstrator. I spent two years blowing things up for children,” Barnum said. “I think chemistry demonstrations and just STEM in general is really good. They can grasp those concepts in a way that drives the coursework home.

"For kids," Barnum continued, "they can see science and math are more than just numbers on paper. Even if they don’t remember exactly why this turned into a gel or why it’s a gas, they know they want to learn more about it. Science is about learning to find why the world works the way it does.”