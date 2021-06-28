HOMETOWN STORIES: Longtime E&H cafeteria worker earns honorary degree

“I was shocked to receive the honor,” said Thompson, 84. “But, it feels good.”

He received the honor virtually in 2020, when the pandemic prevented an in-person graduation ceremony.

“Walking on that field during graduation was just icing on the cake,” he said.

‘A stellar presence’

It’s the people, he said, who have made his job enjoyable.

“I’ve always been nice to people and they’re nice to me,” Thompson said.

The chef often leaves what he’s doing in the kitchen just to greet the students and faculty as they move through the food lines.

“That’s why everybody knows me,” he said with laughter.

He’s never far from the memories of alumni of the college.

“We have so many students who work in the cafeteria, which means there are a lot of alumni who ask about Willie before they ask about anything else at the college,” said Monica Hoel, alumni director.

Teresa Keller, professor emeritus of mass communications at the college, is just one of many professors who welcomes chats with Thompson during visits to the cafeteria.