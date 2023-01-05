Holston High students help out Damascus during annual service day

DAMASCUS, Va. ---Holston High School student Luke Blevins traded his textbooks and pencils for a box of building tools Thursday when the sophomore participated in a service day hosted by the school.

Blevins was assigned to help build a wall behind the school building where students can practice wall climbing.

“I’m excited to get this done. It’s something we’ve really looked forward to,” Blevins, who participates in the school’s rock climbing club, said.

Blevins was one of nearly 50 students from Holston High who spent the day engaged in community service projects during the school’s second annual service day, in the Town of Damascus.

Project organizers took advantage of a warm weather forecast to hold the school-wide event that was originally scheduled before Christmas, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

The students were transported by bus to the downtown area where five groups of students divided up to work on different projects in the Damascus community, such as maintaining trails, installing trail signs, and beautifying the town.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students to experience volunteer work and to help our community at the same time,” Gabe Long, principal of the school, said. “Hopefully, this will be a life-long lesson they carry on with them once they graduate.”

Zachary Reed, a sophomore volunteered to clear fallen branches around the new Damascus Dog Park in town.

“I love service day because we get to help out others. We’re keeping the dogs happy, too,” he laughed.

“It’s good to be involved in the community,” agreed senior Ashley Sullivan, who planted spring blooming daffodil bulbs around the dog park fence. “Participating in service makes me want to do more.”

Skye Honaker, a senior at the school, said communing with nature is one of her greatest rewards of the program.

Richard Smith, who is the organizer of the 20-foot long dog park on Whistlestop Road, said students also worked on the perimeter trail that lets people walk down by the creek and sit with their dogs and watch the water.

Senior student Raelin Bowman spent her volunteer time at the Damascus Trail Center that serves as a hub in the community, uniting visitors and volunteers with a wide range of outdoor resources throughout the region.

“This day really does mean a lot because we get to help the town during these hard economic times,” said Bowman, who plans to continue service work when she attends Virginia Tech next year.

Emily Mayo, manager of the Appalachian Trail Conversancy, values the extra sets of hands during the service day.

“The students help out with tasks that would ordinarily take us weeks to accomplish,” said Mayo, who helps run the Damascus Trail Center.

Buffy Milhorne, a teacher at Holston High School, accompanied the group to the Damascus Trail Center.

“Service Day helps the students get more involved in their community and to see the places where they can make an impact, a difference,” she said.

Students also volunteered to clean up trail debris along the Virginia Creeper Trail in Konnarock, maintaining the trail for better access and safety for trail users.

A group of students worked to secure Appalachian Trail signs along the trail outside of Damascus, digging and filling holes with gravel for better stability. Another group did caroling from the sidewalks on Main Street and helped with trash pickup in town.

A community effort

Several members of the community and school staff helped to pull off the school-wide service event.

Steve Ahn and Erinn Linkous, both teachers at the school who were instrumental in organizing the service project, said events like this one help students to become more connected to the community.

“We strive for our students to grow not just academically, but also grow in their community involvement and responsibility,” Linkous, who led the project. “It took multiple layers to make the trip happen whether it be the teachers at the school, the administration, the students, and the citizens of Damascus.”

The service day is just one of the service opportunities offered annually to students at the high school.

“Students tend to get excited about service projects,” said Ahn, who takes his biology students on a coastal adventure each year to Duke University Marine Lab in Beaufort, North Carolina, where they live on campus for a five-day learning experience.