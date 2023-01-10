Hernandez remains chair; school superintendent honored with his own day

Saul Hernandez retained his seat as the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting in Abingdon, Virginia.

In turn, Mike Rush was selected to serve another year as the board’s vice chairman during the annual organizational meeting.

In another move, Supervisor Dwayne Ball requested former Board of Supervisors member Dulcie Mumpower be named to fill the unexpired term of Randy Smith on the county Planning Commission.

Smith is former coach at John S. Battle High School and local historian. Smith is resigning his post as Planning Commission chairman due to an impending move to Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The supervisor approved Mumpower’s appointment unanimously.

>> School Board

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors held a joint meeting – the first in five years - with the Washington County School Board.

School officials updated the supervisors on anticipated budget needs, such as funding raises for employees, and ongoing construction projects, including new vestibules being built at John S. Battle High School and Abingdon High School.

At the onset of the joint meeting, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution honoring the retiring schools superintendent, Brian C. Ratliff.

Ratliff is slated to retire July 1, capping a 33-year career in education, including a decade as superintendent. Over the years, Ratliff has also served as a coach, human resources director and a superintendent for five years in Amherst County, Virginia.

In a resolution, the supervisors declared March 1 as “Dr. Brian C. Ratliff Day” in Washington County.

That resolution was added to the agenda as a surprise and so schools can hold celebrations, County Administrator Jason Berry said.

Ratliff thanked the supervisors, saying, “I consider you all friends. And that means more to me than anything else.”

>> Attorney Search

Also on Tuesday, Berry noted that Ratliff is not the only county employee retiring, as he reminded the Board of Supervisors that County Attorney Lucy Phillips is set to retire March 1.

Supervisor Randy Pennington suggested the supervisors should consider choosing a local candidate, rather than conducting a national search.

“I would say go local first,” Pennington said. “She’s not going to be easy to replace.”

Hernandez lightheartedly asked Phillips to stay on the job.

With a chuckle, too, Rush quoted singer Kenny Rogers, saying, “You’ve picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille.”