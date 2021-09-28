Gov. Northam touts future vaccines for children in Virginia schools

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday outlined efforts to vaccinate children younger than 12 against COVID-19, once they become eligible.

Speaking during a news conference, the governor called vaccinations the best way to ensure that public schools remain open.

“Two things you need to know — first, kids under age 12 are not yet eligible for the shot. We expect that to change in a few weeks and for kids to become eligible around the end of October or the beginning of November,” Northam said. “The second thing you need to know is we have been preparing for a long time, and when approval comes for kids to be able to receive their shots, Virginia will be ready.”

Northam called vaccination efforts a “partnership” between parents, schools and health departments, comparing COVID vaccinations to other vaccinations for childhood diseases.

“The easiest and most equitable way to deliver the COVID vaccine is at schools and have the health department come in and give the shots,” the governor said. “So our team is working with school divisions and superintendents to do that wherever possible. I can’t yet tell you the specifics because the plans are still in formation, and nothing will happen before the FDA approval comes — hopefully in about six weeks or maybe a bit longer.”