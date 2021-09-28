Gov. Northam touts future vaccines for children in Virginia schools

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday outlined efforts to vaccinate children younger than 12 against COVID-19, once they become eligible.
Speaking during a news conference, the governor called vaccinations the best way to ensure that public schools remain open.
“Two things you need to know — first, kids under age 12 are not yet eligible for the shot. We expect that to change in a few weeks and for kids to become eligible around the end of October or the beginning of November,” Northam said. “The second thing you need to know is we have been preparing for a long time, and when approval comes for kids to be able to receive their shots, Virginia will be ready.”
Northam called vaccination efforts a “partnership” between parents, schools and health departments, comparing COVID vaccinations to other vaccinations for childhood diseases.
“The easiest and most equitable way to deliver the COVID vaccine is at schools and have the health department come in and give the shots,” the governor said. “So our team is working with school divisions and superintendents to do that wherever possible. I can’t yet tell you the specifics because the plans are still in formation, and nothing will happen before the FDA approval comes — hopefully in about six weeks or maybe a bit longer.”
Children ages 12-17 became eligible in the spring. Of about 630,000 Virginia students in that age range, 65%, or 411,000, are vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Asked by a reporter, Northam said he hopes the rate will be higher for younger children.
“We did a poll a few weeks before we knew vaccines were going to be available for 12 and above — with the help of VCU — and looked at what percentage of families would encourage their children to be vaccinated, and it was around 60%,” Northam said. “We’re pleased we’ve gotten around 65% of children 12 and above, but we’d obviously like that number to be higher.
“I realize there are religious reasons, there are medical reasons that some individuals can’t be vaccinated, but the great majority of us can be vaccinated. We’ll have vaccination clinics at our schools to make it as convenient as we can for these families. I would love to see 80 to 85%, or even higher, of our children get vaccinated,” he said.
Southwest Virginia children ages 12-17 vaccination rates
|City/County
|Vaccinated
|Total
|Percentage
|Locality
|Bristol
|462
|1,219
|37.90%
|45.40%
|Buchanan
|449
|1,352
|33.20%
|42.00%
|Dickenson
|362
|988
|36.60%
|40.90%
|Lee
|424
|1,570
|27.00%
|33.80%
|Norton
|138
|278
|49.60%
|42.40%
|Russell
|612
|1,777
|34.40%
|43.10%
|Scott
|366
|1,407
|26.00%
|40.80%
|Smyth
|808
|2,158
|37.40%
|44.70%
|Tazewell
|869
|2,838
|30.60%
|36.90%
|Washington
|1,364
|3,558
|38.30%
|47.20%
|Wise
|924
|2,550
|36.20%
|38.80%
|Wythe
|598
|2,061
|29.00%
|37.60%
|Total
|7,376
|21,756
|33.90%
|41.30%
The governor didn’t answer the second part of that question regarding the challenges to reach that goal in areas where adult vaccination rates are already low, such as in far Southwest Virginia, where about six in 10 people aren’t fully vaccinated.
A Monday review of 12 area cities and counties shows just 33.9% — about 7,300 — of more than 21,700 children ages 12-17 were vaccinated compared to about 41% of the region’s total population. Only one locality, the city of Norton, reported a higher percentage of children ages 12-17 vaccinated compared to the total population, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
In Bristol, Virginia, 45.4% of all residents are fully vaccinated compared to 37.9% of children age 12-17.
Bristol, Virginia public schools hosted a series of vaccination clinics for older students and plan to host similar clinics once younger students are approved for the vaccine, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said in response to questions from the Bristol Herald Courier.
“We will host clinics at schools,” Perrigan said. “We will offer informational sessions with question-and-answer opportunities prior to try to alleviate fears, concerns and myths.”
Perrigan said the effort was locally driven, and there has been no direction from the state with regard to hosting vaccination clinics.
During his remarks, the governor touted two recent Centers for Disease Control studies showing masks protect children from the disease even when community rates are high.
“If you want to see this pandemic end, if you want your kids in school every day — not quarantined at home — and you want high school football games and a return to the time when you just didn’t have to worry about this — there is only one answer: get vaccinated. It is the only way forward.”
