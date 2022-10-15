Glade Spring student gets vet experience with some really large animals

At 22, Sydney Campbell said she’ll probably never look at a picture of an elephant —-or even elephant design jewelry—-the same way again.

At least, not after spending the summer as a volunteer at an elephant rescue and rehabilitation center in Northern Thailand.

Campbell of Glade Spring, who is a senior at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, was selected as part of a small team to travel to Thailand with the study-abroad organization, Loop Abroad.

She was selected based on her transcript, admissions essay, and professional references.

As an animal science student, Campbell and other students from UT, spent three weeks at the sanctuary helping rescue animals, studying conservation, and learning hands-on what it’s like to be a veterinarian.

Campbell, who is pursuing a career as a veterinarian, said the experience was fascinating even though she doesn’t plan on working with exotic animals in the future.

The service learning experience has cemented Campbell’s love for animals, a passion she’s enjoyed since she was a child caring for dogs, cats, horses and chickens on her family farm. She even competed in equestrian dressage shows when she was younger.

“I knew I wanted to be a vet because I love animals. Now, I love the science behind it,” Campbell said.

While a student at UT, Campbell works part-time at Charles and Julie Wharton Large Animal Hospital on the college’s campus.

Elephant Nature ParkHer first service learning week was spent at Elephant Nature Park, a sanctuary for dozens of distressed elephants from all over Thailand. The sanctuary is home to elephants that have been rescued from trekking, logging, or forced breeding programs. Many of them had been abused and suffer from chronic injuries or blindness.

Volunteers like Campbell play a big role in the livelihood of the sanctuary.

It was an enlightening experience that evoked both good and bad emotions for the student.

During her visit, Campbell learned many elephants throughout Thailand and other Asian countries undergo phajaan, a process that tortures the wild elephant so they eventually feel helpless against people and will not protest something they do not want to do.

The wild elephants are abused in order to be domesticated with the goal of breaking their spirits, many times for the sake of the elephant tourism industry. Some elephants are even taught to paint to entertain tourists.

“Just because elephants are large in size doesn’t mean they should be ridden,” said Campbell, who learned during her stay that many of the rescued elephants have spine problems and wounds on their backs from carrying heavy loads.

“It’s very taxing on their bodies,” Campbell said. “And, they have to go through the process of breaking their spirit just for the purpose of being ridden. People think it’s a cool thing to ride an elephant.”

Sticky riceThe fun part of working at the sanctuary was preparing food for the elephants. Nearly 80% of the animal’s day is spent feeding.

In addition to cleaning elephant stalls and water tanks, Campbell and the team of students helped to make a special mixture of food for older elephants that have lost their ability to chew hard food.

“Some of the older elephant don’t have many teeth so they can’t eat bulky food like corn stalks or hay,” she said.

Using soft produce such as bananas, the group of students made a food called sticky rice. Once the mashed bananas become sticky, a ball of the mixture is placed in banana leaves, wrapped, and steamed.

“We gave the baby elephants their medications and vitamins by putting it in their mouths. For the older elephants, we put the food in front of them,” she said. “One day we just observed the elephants all day. That was very enjoyable.”

A river on the property allows the rescue elephants to stay cool in hot weather.

“They cover themselves in mud and have fun playing in the mud,” said said. “Elephants don’t sweat so that’s why they flap their ears to cool themselves.”

The students were allowed to travel with a veterinarian into the fields to observe the administering of treatments for elephants that had sustained injuries.

Elephants can live even longer than humans up until their early hundreds.

“They really do have good memories, and they’re supposedly very forgiving, too. Each has its own personality,” she said.

Even though she was allowed to pet the rescue elephants during her trip, ideally the elephants at the sanctuary are limited to human contact. Elephant keepers called mahouts strive to give the elephants an environment that’s as close as possible to what they would have in the wild.

The student also spent a week volunteering at a small animal rescue in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The shelter is home to dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals that have been rescued after being abandoned or abused.

In addition, she and other students were allowed to administer anesthesia while working at a facility that performs spaying and neutering procedures on pets in the community.

Coral Reef Before returning home, Campbell spent a week on the island of Koh Tao in the South of Thailand, working through Loop Abroad with the New Heaven Marine Conservation project. The marine conservation projects allow volunteers to be part of making a tangible difference in protecting biodiversity in the world’s oceans

During her first time scuba diving, Campbell witnessed the mystery and majesty of coral reefs up close, document her findings, and learning about marine conservation.

“It was fantastic. I didn’t realize how massive coral reefs are,” Campbell said. “A good majority of ocean life starts in coral reefs. It’s like a nursery. If we don’t have coral reefs, the fishing industry will decline. Coral is very particular, too. The water can’t be too acidic or basic, too hot or too cold. They need specific conditions to thrive.”

The cultureWhile visiting the foreign country, the student easily adapted to the culture of Thailand.

She described the location where she stayed as a rainforest with hills that resemble the landscapes in Southwest Virginia.

The students were served vegan foods, such as curry and rice.

“I never was quite sure what I was eating since it wasn’t labeled,” she laughed.

A primitive-like hotel on the premises served as a sleeping quarters.

“There was no air conditioning but I was fine,” she said. “The people there were very accepting of others and very kind.”

Using a study abroad model, Loop focuses on educating its students so that they can contribute and serve in meaningful ways. It also works with locally-run animal welfare and conservation organizations so students contribute to long-term improvement on the ground in the countries they visit.

Loop Abroad operates programs in Thailand, South Africa, Australia, Costa Rica, Belize and Spain.

In a press release from Loop Abroad, Jane Stine, the program’s managing director said, “Our students are some of the most amazing people I have ever met. They are kind, compassionate, dedicated, hard-working individuals who have big goals and want to make a big impact. It’s amazing to see how eager they are to learn and challenge themselves. Over the last 13 years, we’ve seen them go on to do some wonderful things.”