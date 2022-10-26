Friendship Career Center showcased to community

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) opened the doors of the new Friendship Career Center to the community Wednesday.

The 24,000+ square foot former car dealership turned career center was donated to the school system by the Mitch Walters family and Friendship Automotive Enterprises in 2021. The Viking Academy, an individualized educational and work-based learning program at Tennessee High School, moved staff and students into the new facility earlier this month.

With the feel of a community college-like facility, the Friendship Career Center on Volunteer Parkway houses an automotive shop and multiple classrooms. Serviced by a full-time nurse and student resource officer, and with a mechanical, electrical and plumbing program set to start in January, the career center's future impact cannot be overstated, according to Kelly Vance, administrator of Viking Academy.

“For some of our students, it will change the trajectory of their life,” Vance said. “When we are talking about bringing a family out of generational poverty, this is a way to do it – providing the training in the high school that allows them to get a job that will allow them to have a career.”

According to Deidre Pendley, career and technical education (CTE) director for BTCS, a $2 million grant from the state helped establish new CTE programs, add new positions and assist with transportation costs associated with the center. A nearly $1.5 million commitment from the school system helped renovate the facility.

Pendley said a focus of the grant is to overcome barriers for students and get them into the workforce with the proper skills needed to earn a livable wage. The Viking Academy is intended for students who aren’t flourishing in the traditional high school environment to opt for an alternative path, she said.

“(They) needed more of a hands on, different approach to be successful, and that’s what we are providing here to overcome some of the barriers that they had before,” Pendley said.

Vance said the new facility will help Tennessee High students – mostly sophomores, juniors and seniors – prepare for not just a job after high school, but a successful career.

“We know our students are not ready to go right out into the workforce and get the job of their dreams right now, so what we are doing is we are working with them to build those skills in a safe environment so that when they are 18 and ready to really leave us and go into the work force, that they are prepared for a career [and] a path that will lead them to success,” Vance said.

According to Pendley, Tennessee High has 22 programs of CTE study, which allows students to utilize the school system’s relationships with businesses and industries across the city for valuable work-based learning opportunities.