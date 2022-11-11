Four Virginia Intermont parcels are part of upcoming tax auction

BRISTOL, Va. – Four real estate parcels owned by the former Virginia Intermont College are included in a 37-parcel public tax auction scheduled for Nov. 18.

Taxing Authority Consulting Services and Bart Long & Associates will conduct the auction at 10 a.m., Friday at the city courthouse, 497 Cumberland St., according to a legal notice posted by the city.

“These parcels were not part of the bank foreclosure when U.S. Magis [International] acquired the college campus,” Treasurer Angel Britt wrote in an email.

The four sites include a vacant lot at 416 Buchanan St., a small house on land at 500 Buchanan St., a vacant lot at 507 Clinton Ave., and a house on a corner lot at 724 Russell St., according to the notice.

All are in close proximity to the former college campus.

The parcel at 500 Buchanan has a land value of $10,000 and improvement value of $3,300. The Russell Street site has a land value of $10,000 and improvement value of $26,700. The Clinton Street parcel has a land value of $10,000 and the lot at 416 Buchanan has a land value of $7,500, for a combined total appraised value of $67,500.

The former Virginia Intermont College closed in May 2014 due to financial collapse, loss of its accreditation and plummeting enrollment. It had operated the Moore Street campus since 1893 after relocating from Glade Spring where it began in 1884.

The campus was sold at an auction in December 2016 and acquired by U.S. Magis International Education Center, a New York-based facility owned by Chinese businessman Zhiting Zhang. Plans to establish Virginia Business College were announced but the opening process was halted by the global pandemic and its future remains uncertain.

The 27 parcels listed in the judicial auction have a combined appraised value of $669,600. Ten parcels listed in a separate non-judicial sale have a combined appraised value of $55,900.

The properties are being auctioned due to unpaid real estate taxes. A complete list appeared in the Nov. 11, 2022 edition of the Bristol Herald Courier or can be viewed on the TACS website https://taxva.com/rs-tax-sales/city-of-bristol-real-estate-auction/.