Former dorm to be converted into business school for Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College grabbed for the future while reaching into the past Friday.

The college announced a new home for the School of Business at an old spot on campus.

Generations of E&H students remember Carriger Hall as a men’s dorm, complete with pool tables in the common area, bedrooms and an enviable spot in the middle of campus. Future generations will remember the building between the library and McGlothlin Center for the Arts as a place of business with breakout rooms, conference and board meeting rooms, classrooms, distance learning facilities and presentation rooms.

E&H President John W. Wells said renovations will honor the building’s past, maintaining the architectural flourishes and history. An architect from Atlanta, Georgia, was tasked with developing the plan for the space.

Bill Pendleton, a 1972 graduate of E&H who now lives in Atlanta, said the designs maintain the historical integrity of the nearly 120-year-old building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}