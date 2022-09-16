 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five local athletes at Radford named to Big South Presidential Honor Roll

RU logo
Courtesy of Radford University

The Big South Conference announced recently that 59.92% of eligible student-athletes earned Presidential Honor Roll status for their work in the classroom in 2021-22 -- the third-highest percentage since 2004.

To be named to the Presidential Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) or better for the recently-completed academic year, and this past season, 2,441 out of 4,074 eligible student-athletes achieved the benchmark.

Radford University led all Big South institutions for the first time since 2012-13, as RU had 77.83% of its 230 eligible student-athletes on the Presidential Honor Roll -- one of five members to have at least 70% of 3.0 students.

Radford student-athletes named to the 2021-22 Big South Conference Presidential Honor Roll are:

  • Tanner Barrs of Abingdon, Virginia, baseball, 3.8 GPA
  • David Bryant of Elizabethton, Tennessee, baseball, 3.68 GPA
  • Brandon Feathers of Kingsport, Tennessee, baseball, 3.77 GPA
  • Channing Blevins of Wytheville, Virginia, men's golf, 3.93 GPA
  • Lauren Stuart of Rural Retreat, Virginia, softball, 3.65 GPA

The Big South had 207 student-athletes receive Commissioner's Award distinction in 2021-22 for having a 4.0 GPA. Gold Award scholars (3.75-3.99) totaled 559 while another 570 received Silver Award (3.50-3.74) accolades in 2021-22 for a combined total of 1,336 student-athletes with at least a 3.50 GPA last year - 54.73 percent of all Presidential Honor Roll members at or above that threshold.

0 Comments

