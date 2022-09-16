Five local athletes at Radford named to Big South Presidential Honor Roll

The Big South Conference announced recently that 59.92% of eligible student-athletes earned Presidential Honor Roll status for their work in the classroom in 2021-22 -- the third-highest percentage since 2004.
To be named to the Presidential Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale) or better for the recently-completed academic year, and this past season, 2,441 out of 4,074 eligible student-athletes achieved the benchmark.
Radford University led all Big South institutions for the first time since 2012-13, as RU had 77.83% of its 230 eligible student-athletes on the Presidential Honor Roll -- one of five members to have at least 70% of 3.0 students.
Radford student-athletes named to the 2021-22 Big South Conference Presidential Honor Roll are:
- Tanner Barrs of Abingdon, Virginia, baseball, 3.8 GPA
- David Bryant of Elizabethton, Tennessee, baseball, 3.68 GPA
- Brandon Feathers of Kingsport, Tennessee, baseball, 3.77 GPA
- Channing Blevins of Wytheville, Virginia, men's golf, 3.93 GPA
- Lauren Stuart of Rural Retreat, Virginia, softball, 3.65 GPA
The Big South had 207 student-athletes receive Commissioner's Award distinction in 2021-22 for having a 4.0 GPA. Gold Award scholars (3.75-3.99) totaled 559 while another 570 received Silver Award (3.50-3.74) accolades in 2021-22 for a combined total of 1,336 student-athletes with at least a 3.50 GPA last year - 54.73 percent of all Presidential Honor Roll members at or above that threshold.