Finalists announced for Sullivan County director of schools position

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Tennessee Board of Education announced the names of the three finalists Thursday night who will be interviewed for the position of director of schools.

The three finalists are Charles Carter, the director of career and technical education programs for the Tennessee Department of Education; Joshua Davis, the principal of West Ridge High School, and Deidre Pendley, the director of career & technical education/assistant principal for Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

The Board of Education is interviewing the candidates to replace current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who plans to retire June 30, 2023.

Randall Jones, the chairman of the Sullivan County School board, explained all three interviews will be conducted Monday, Nov. 28, and emphasized they will be conducted by an individual that has no affiliation with the school board.

“We will do them all on the same night. We will have someone engaged to read the questions to these interviewees. This person will not be connected to the school board or with the school system,” Jones said. “Interviews will be set up based on a random drawing.”

The interviews will each be two hours long with 30-minute intervals between the three candidates.

The Sullivan County School Board will hold open discussions regarding the candidate’s interviews on Thursday, Dec. 1, after which they will submit written ballots with their choice of the top finalist.

In case of a tie between the three finalists, there will be a second round of interviews.

Jones highlighted that the board will be conducting background checks on the three candidates before the Nov. 28 interview sessions.