Field narrowed to two for director of schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – In its search to find the next Sullivan County director of schools, the Sullivan County School Board voted Thursday to narrow to two finalists.

Charles Carter, the director of career and technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education and Joshua Davis, the principal of West Ridge High School.

Each Sullivan County School board member was given a ballot and allowed to cast two votes.

The results were six votes for Carter and five votes for Davis.

The remaining candidate Deidre Pendley, the CTE director for Bristol, Tennessee Schools, received two votes.

Carter and Davis advance to the last round of interviews Monday, December 12. Carter will be interviewed at 12:30 p.m. with Davis set to be interviewed at 4:30 p.m.

At the end of the meeting, Sullivan County Schools Board member Mary Rouse congratulated all three of the candidates.

“Thank you to Mr. Carter. Thank you, Dr. Davis. Thank you to Ms. Pendley. Because this is like baring your soul,” Rouse said. “We only have one director, if we had three, we had three great candidates, and we could have used all three.”