ABINGDON, VA. — Through a series of demonstrations Thursday, members of the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association showcased old farming equipment and practices to members of Future Farmers of America from Washington County, Va.

Ron Stevenson, the president of the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association, said the purpose of a series of demonstrations was to show students what farm life was like in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The event was attended by 165 students at the Fairview Homestead in Abingdon, Va.

“In the early 1900s, most every farm had a blacksmith shop because you couldn’t go down to O’Reilly’s or Advance Auto to get what you need. You had to make it,” Stevenson said. “Same way with the saw mill, there was no Home Depot or Lowe’s, so they had to saw the lumber that they need on the farm.”

The association was founded in 2012 with the aim to preserve the history of farming in the region.

In addition to the sawmill and blacksmith demonstrations, the students, who are all participating in the FFA programs at Abingdon, Holston and John S. Battle high schools, Glade Spring Middle School and the Neff Vocational Center, also had the opportunity to learn about old clothes-washing practices and equipment, as well as traditional molasses and Sorghum farming and cultivation.

Shawn Henderson, a history teacher at Glade Spring Middle, emphasized the importance of having his students, all part of the FFA program, interact and learn about what farming was like in the past and how machinery and practices have evolved.

“It’s wonderful for them to be able to see the things from the past that we forget too easily,” Henderson said. “We’re seeing from 1923 to present day in the changes that are here, changes in machinery, how things work.”

Dell Jones, a member of the Old Glade Antique Tractor Association, highlighted that the demonstrations such as the ones they did for the students on Tuesday help them continue to grow and fulfill a part of their mission, which is to expose younger generations to the past.

“It helps us in terms of it gets our name out there, and it helps us continue what we’re doing,” Jones said. “It’s exposing a new generation to ways of the past that they otherwise might not get to experience.”