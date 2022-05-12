 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal funding approved for Washington County, Virginia, school renovations

Washington County, Virginia’s four high schools are slated for improvements this year — thanks to federal funds granted to the school system.

Both Abingdon High School and John S. Battle High School are slated for new entranceways while Holston High School and Patrick Henry High School are both set for restroom renovations.

“We have old buildings. We like our old buildings. We’re just going to find ways to modernize our old buildings,” Chad Wallace, the director of human resources and maintenance for schools in Washington County, said.

This week, the School Board approved going forward with these projects, using ESSER and CARES Act funding.

The new vestibules at Battle and Abingdon mark the first major improvements to the entrances to those high schools since they were built in the late 1950s, Wallace said.

Each is slated to cost about $1 million, and the improvements will include new windows, a refiguring of the office space and attendance office and a secure entranceway, Wallace said.

“The new window will help with ventilation,” he said.

The new vestibules are being added as a security and health benefit to screen visitors who come to the school.

“The purpose behind it is it keeps people out of the building and keeps people safe and creates a secure check-in. It’s a controlled climate environment,” Wallace said.

“One of the big things is we’re going to get modernization of our schools,” Wallace said. “We’re going to get new modern fronts for our schools.”

New, private restrooms facilities — at $500,000 each — are going to be built at the other schools, Wallace said.

Later, school officials hope those schools receive new secure vestibules while new restrooms are constructed at Abingdon and Battle.

Work is expected to begin very soon, Wallace said.

“We would love to be finished before school starts. That’s not going to happen, but we will certainly like for them to be constructed sometime in the fall, for sure.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

Northeast State grads move onto future goals

Northeast State grads move onto future goals

On a sun-drenched Tuesday, the Northeast State Community College graduating class of 2022 gathered at the school’s outdoor amphitheater with family, friends and faculty to receive their diplomas.

Emory & Henry graduation set for May 7

Emory & Henry graduation set for May 7

The commencement ceremony for Emory & Henry College’s graduating class will be held at the Fred Selfe Stadium on the Emory campus Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

