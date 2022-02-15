Emory & Henry students get boost for food and supplies

Emory & Henry College has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.

The money will be used to stock the Stinger’s Supply Shelf, a food and supplies pantry created on campus to combat the silent epidemic of food insecurity some students may face.

Stinger’s Supply Shelf is a free resource for all E&H students, especially those who do not have enough food or funds. The pantry holds beverages, snacks, fresh fruit and refrigerated or frozen meals that can be reheated. A wide variety of toiletries, personal hygiene products, and school supplies are also available.

“Students can pick up a meal, snack or the ingredients to prepare a meal with no questions asked,” Sam Walker, general manager of E&H dining services, said.

For more information about Stinger’s Supply Shelf and how to donate, visit www.ehc.edu/appalachian-center-for-civic-life/stingers-supply-shelf.