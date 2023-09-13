EMORY, Va. — After welcoming more than 1,100 students to its campus, Emory & Henry College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week at University Apartments, its newest apartment-style living complex.

The new facility adds 96 new beds to its inventory in the fall of 2023. After the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to tour the new living spaces, according to a written statement.

“We are pleased to offer a new and exciting living environment for upperclassmen in a beautiful setting,” said President John Wells at the ceremony. “This fall, we’ve seen a record-breaking amount of students living on campus since 2004 and have needed to come up with some creative housing options. The new apartments could not have come at a better time.”

The new University Apartments are situated on the northwest side of College Drive across from the College’s Lynch Links golf course, on a 10-acre property owned by Emory & Henry.

The primary access to the complex is on Hillman Highway, just one mile from campus. The modern apartments complement the current apartment-style living on campus and offer students a more independent lifestyle.

The apartment building is three stories and houses 96 beds in 18 apartments. A walking and bike greenway trail will be designed for easy access to campus, lined with trees, landscaping and lights.

“We are excited to provide such a functional space for students,” said Dean of Students Fred George. “Students have an additional outdoor space at the apartments, a very inviting environment to gather in.”

The new apartments, including two handicap-accessible units, are each 1,200 square feet and feature two bedrooms, two baths with walk-in closets, an open kitchen plan with all modern appliances, a dining and living space, laundry and a private balcony or patio. Ample parking has been included in the project. BurWil Construction served as the builder of the site and facility.

As housing needs grow, the plans may accommodate additional units. There are future plans for a clubhouse and an outdoor pool, which mimic what graduates would find in more contemporary housing complexes, according to the statement.