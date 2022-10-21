Emory & Henry opens Memorial Court in honor of Eric Scott

EMORY, Va. – Friends, family, teammates, professors, and other members of the Emory & Henry College community came together Friday to remember E&H alumni Eric Scott and dedicate the new Eric Scott '88 Memorial Court in his honor.

Scott, who passed away in 2020, was an E&H hall of fame basketball player and an accomplished Emmy award-winning photojournalist who, over the course of his 25 covered everything from the Olympics in Japan to baseball in Cuba and the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl. Scott spent most of his career working at WJZ-TV in Baltimore.

Teresa Keller, who taught mass communications at E&H for 32 years and was a close friend and mentor of Scott during his time at E&H, was emotional as she reminisced about time spent with Scott, how over time, they not only became colleagues but family.

"When I started working here, I lived in Kingsport, and Eric had a roommate, somebody he had gone to school with, and he moved to Kingsport. So, he would come to our house for dinner, we would go to his house for hot dogs, and we became friends and family," Keller said. "I wrote a textbook on television news and video storytelling, and Eric Scott was a primary source of information and examples for me. I interviewed him and quoted him, and asked him questions. He had become my teacher."

Major Warner, who was a close friend and teammate of Scott's during their time at E&H, described Scott as one of the Mount Rushmore people in his life, someone who was always present, who was selfless and caring of all those around him.

"When I came here on a recruiting trip, Eric was the first person, I met Monica (Hoel) that day, and from that point forward, a friendship evolved that I really just can't describe to you," Warner said. "When you all are enjoying this space, this beautiful outdoor space, I want you to remember something about Eric. He was selfless. He was compassionate. He was caring. If you needed something, you did not have to ask Eric twice to get what it was that you needed, and so if you want to honor him in enjoying this space, please make sure that you model that in your life each and every day."

The new Eric Scott '88 Memorial Court will serve as an outdoor multi-purpose recreational facility for E&H students to organize basketball games and pickle ball games, as well as a space for the E&H Student Government Association (SGA) to host events.